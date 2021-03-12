LETTER: The Hope Station House is full of memories and heritage

Former Hope resident Debbie Bergeron reflects on her past at the Station House

Editor:

My name is Debbie Bergeron and I was a resident of Hope for 20 years.

I am also a singer/songwriter and recording artist. I have released four CDs to date. Most of the music was inspired and created in Hope.

Music brings people together and one of those places was the Station House. For myself, it is a wonderful building, full of warmth and love of artists and people who appreciate music gathered. I had held a few concerts there, bringing people from as far as Vancouver to experience the Station House. I ate many meals there, experiencing homemade delights. I remember eating suppers there at various events, looking out the expanse of windows to the north and seeing the lights of Hope. Children learned karate there as well.

I have participated in fundraisers for the building over the years.

I really love that building for its history, character, uniqueness and it told me I was in Hope. I felt the community there.

In my travels, I have seen other stations, but there’s nothing like the Hope Station House. It’s a part of Hope’s heritage.

Debbie Bergeron

