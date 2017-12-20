Letter: The hard road for addicts

Addicts that have been down that hard road will tend to lead others from doing the same thing

The hard road for addicts

Regarding the recovery centre operator story (Penticton Western News, Dec. 15, Recovery centre operator said neighbours bought property ‘in haste’) — I was about 25 years old when I came out of the north country and got to Victoria and did not know nothing.

Well, I finally found out you could get welfare so I got a room in a seedy motel there because it was all I could afford and eat too. I was there about two days and met a women that was a heavy drug user, she took me aside and told me the plain facts, never get messed up in drugs like she did. I asked why and she said it controls your life and your family and friends go away.

Addicts that have been down that hard road will tend to lead others from doing the same thing.

James Readman

Penticton