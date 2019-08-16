Letter: The greatest gift for Trump

An excellent gift the citizens of the terror hit cities of El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio could give — and permanently apply — to (U.S. President Donald) Trump is a abundance of ever-lasting duct tape.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
An excellent gift for the President of the U.S.
