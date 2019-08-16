Penticton Western News letters to the editor.

Letter: The greatest gift for Trump

An excellent gift for the President of the U.S.

An excellent gift the citizens of the terror hit cities of El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio could give — and permanently apply — to (U.S. President Donald) Trump is a abundance of ever-lasting duct tape.

Joe Schwarz

Penticton

