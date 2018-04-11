Letter: The great environmental conundrum

In his letter (Penticton Western News, April 4, Tom Fletcher’s anti-environmentalist outlook), Frank Martens, in quoting David Suzuki, inadvertently points out the great environmental conundrum: “Almost all plastics are made from fossil fuels.”

Yes, there is no doubt fossil fuels contribute to pollutions of all kinds, however, they also have made us almost completely dependent upon them because they are used to make plastics of all kinds. OK, ban all use of fossil fuels but, at the same time, ban the use of all plastics starting with all modes of communication and entertainment: TVs, computers, laptops, smart phones, etc, etc. And these are only the starting points of our near-absolute dependence upon fossil fuels. Divest yourselves of all plastics in any form, including credit and debit cards, clothing, household items – the list is almost endless.

Can’t live with fossil fuels? Well, it’s obvious we can’t live without them.

Bill Collings

Okanagan Falls