LETTER: The future: what are we waiting for?

Re: Letter: Fire season and fossil fuels

“Each year, I, like many, dread the summer. How will the fire season be this year? How many will die in heat waves? Will my friends, family and community be safe?”

I imagine that the worry Diana van Eyk expressed, in that quote from her letter of July 21th, now parallels the worry of many a parent and grandparent in many regions of the world.

Diana, your questions also reflect my concern about the grim future that may burden today’s children, tomorrow.

I express those concerns (I am not a poet), in one verse of a longer, simple poem — a work in progress titled Waters Rising:

“They have robbed the gentle,

from the seasons-to-be

leaving harsh elementals

for our children to flee.”

So, I do take your point Diana. What are we all waiting for?

Klaus Offermann

Nelson