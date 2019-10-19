LETTER: The familiar old election debate

Here we are again debating whether to “vote for who you really want to” or “vote strategically,” meaning vote for the best choice to win in this riding, who will then prevent someone else from winning.

I can’t remember the last time I made my choice purely on what candidate I preferred, or which party had the platform I liked. Maybe it was in high school, although I was elected as student council president, so it was a given I preferred myself (even though my competitor Karl Diebert was probably a better choice).

If you care about addressing climate change, honouring Indigenous rights, respecting and including poor and marginalized people, moving to a new energy economy, a fair and compassionate refugee and immigration system, LGBTQI rights, the rights of women, and being a force for good in the world — I’d suggest you vote in any way that will prevent a Conservative government being elected.

In the Kootenay-Columbia riding, that points to a vote for Wayne Stetski and the NDP, as polls say either he wins or the Conservative candidate does. Of course, it’s up to you.

Gary Ockenden

Nelson