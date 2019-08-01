LETTER – The extra $2 million in bridge money could be better spent

Dear editor,

I admit to being a newcomer to the Valley, but I question the wisdom of the Courtenay council myself.

When the decision was announced, I thought myself that the $2 million would be wasted on the cantilever section.

Like everyone else, I’ve been over the bridge many times, in both directions, admiring its quaintness. Considering its two-lanedness, I’ve never thought that the traffic lineup was too long, and have never seen a lineup for the pedestrian/bicycle lane(s).

Odd that the city proposes to widen lower Fifth Street after it narrowed upper Fifth Street (another expensive silly idea, in my humble opinion).

Traffic movement in Courtenay is awkward enough as it is – don’t waste my money with unnecessary “improvements.”

Spend the $2 million helping the homeless, instead – I’ll gladly pay for that!

Ralph Parker,

Courtenay