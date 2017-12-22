LETTER: The community you live in truly cares

Christmas is not all about presents, but it is about wonder and magic for many of our young residents. That is, if their families are able to provide the means to keep this magic alive.

For 50 years, you, the community, have been helping put huge smiles on young faces in District 69, and you have been helping ensure that everyone has something to look forward toat Christmas. Whether it’s watching a child unwrap that one special gift they asked for, sharing a traditional meal with family, cracking Christmas crackers with loved ones, or that smell of fresh baking in the oven, you have helped bring that joy to the residents of our district because of your support of SOS.

Without people like you, the Christmas program simply would not exist. Whatever you may find yourself doing this holiday season, I hope you can feel some peace knowing that the community you live in truly cares. And should you find yourself in need of assistance in the coming days, months or years, you will be treated with the same warmth and respect at SOS that all of our clients receive, thanks to continued support from people like you.

We would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to the staff at the Parksville Qualicum Beach News for all their support in helping spread awareness and support of SOS at Christmas and throughout the year, and helping us reach those in need.

Merry Christmas, happy holidays and much peace in 2018.

Renate Sutherland

SOS executive director