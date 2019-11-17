LETTER: The Canadian Medical Protective Association helps doctors when it’s patients who need protection

This is in response to the story, Penticton woman sends fight to reduce preventable medical errors to Victoria (Western News, Nov.14).

In 2018, the B.C. Medical Service Commission transferred $51.1 million of taxpayer dollars to the Canadian Medical Protective Association (CMPA) as a ‘transfer payment.’

Using the taxpayers’ money, the CMPA hire top tier lawyers to defend doctors accused of medical errors in court against patients. This process has been described by a prominent Dalhousie University law professor as a perversion. These taxpayer dollars would best be used to assist patients who have been harmed.

The CMPA was established in 1911 yet no other country in the world has a Medical Protective Association. No-fault health care compensation has been in effect since 1974 and seven progressive countries now have this benefit for their citizens.

What conclusions are obvious to you? Does it not seem evident that both mandatory reporting and compensation could help alleviate the hierarchical culture that exists in our health care?

This would result in an open, transparent attitude that would foster empathy, compassion and most importantly, accountability in our health service.

The final step to achieve change that would direct our tax dollars to support tax payers is the petition which is “the court of public opinion speaking truth to power.” Every private citizen has the right to submit a petition to their MLA (see Petitions – BC Legislative Assembly of British Columbia web site or email safept.care@shaw.ca).

Our actions will ensure safer patient care for present and future generations.

Teri McGrath

Penticton