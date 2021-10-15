Letter: Thanksgiving, or greed?

Thanksgiving, or greed?

We feel betrayed when the price of gas goes up on a long weekend!

The same thing just happened over Thanksgiving weekend when we placed our regular Monday food take-out order and we were told that there was no special price today because it was the long holiday weekend. I was shocked to hear that!

We have been ordering our Monday special most weeks since the pandemic and we were so disappointed when our local restaurant doubled its Monday price without any warning!

We find that disrespectful and disloyal and for this reason, we will no longer go back there. This is a time where we try very hard to support our small local businesses and being treated this way is extremely disheartening.

I’m not naming the restaurant on purpose as I am not wishing to tarnish their reputation but I hope they will recognize themselves and learn from their poor judgement today. We can’t let any businesses — small or large — act in this manner.

Thank you for listening.

Linda Renaud

Duncan

