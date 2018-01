Editor: Kudos to the Township of Langley road workers.

Ice coated everything in the 2600 block of 240 Street. Aldergrove resident Frances Steinfeld offers her thanks to Township and Hydro crews who worked in miserable conditions to clear away debris and restore power in Aldergrove last weekend.

You did a super job of removing downed trees and branches from the roads — and re-brining the roads — incredibly quickly.

Thank you also to BC Hydro for restoring the electricity to us in such cold conditions, and thanks to the patient flag people.

Your keeping us residents safe and comfortable is very much appreciated.

Hopefully the rest of this winter will be a little less severe.

Frances Steinfeld,

Aldergrove