LETTER: Thanks to supporters of Agur Lake Camp

Barrier-free camp near Summerland has received help from many

Dear Editor:

In 1974, Bonnar Dowler came up with a dream plan. Build a campground in the wilderness where families dealing with the stresses of raising a child with disabilities or illness could go for a break.

Many years later in 2001, when Bonnar met Robin Agur, the dream became a reality. The pair struck a deal and the campground started to take shape and become a reality.

Volunteers, service clubs, families and businesses came together to start Agur Lake Camp Society, fundraise and build it into what it is today.

The Agur family was an integral part of the start up of the camp. Throughout the years they have supported the society in so many ways and they continue to do so.

A recent large donation from the family really got me thinking about the generosity that comes out even in times like these.

This is my fourth year working in the camp office and in my time, I have encountered so many kind individuals, businesses and families that support the camp.

They give freely of their personal time and their expertise, donate money and countless items to use at the camp or for fundraising efforts. They talk excitedly about the camp and spread the word.

They support us by telling others what we do and what the camp has to offer for so many people.

The ways that people continue to give are endless.

It is true that the society really couldn’t exist without you so please accept my biggest thank you. I know that the board of directors feel the same as I do, but let’s be honest, they need thanking too. They are all volunteers who balance life and family and still find time to give.

This year is ending almost as it began — strangely — but I am choosing to reflect on the kindness of those I encounter through my job.

I have seen generosity come out of the hardest of times and want all of our donors to know they are appreciated! From the camp office to you, thank you, happy holidays, stay safe and well.

Debbie Schneider

Agur Lake Camp Society

Summerland

