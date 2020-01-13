LETTER: Thanks to Summerland Thrift Store staff

Dear Editor:

A note of thanks to the workers at the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store for opening on a Tuesday morning before Christmas for exclusive shopping for the residents of the Dr. Andrew Pavilion.

They don’t have a lot of opportunities to shop and especially where they can afford to buy gifts for family for Christmas and somethings for themselves.

Thank you for your kindness in being willing to donate your time to bless the residents. They were very excited about all the things they bought especially the gifts they had for their families.

Irene Carter

Summerland

