LETTER: Thanks to Summerland council for electric ice resurfacer

Dear Editor:
Kudos to Summerland council and staff for their recent electric powered acquisitions and upgrades for the community, including an electric ice resurfacer for the Summerland Arena.
Following on from their demonstrated leadership developing the Summerland solar farm council and staff continue to lead the way reducing greenhouse gas emissions through procurement policies.
Anyone who uses the arena regularly will appreciate the cleaner air. Keep up the good work.
A.J. Jerry Flaman
Summerland
