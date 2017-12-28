LETTER: Thanks to stranger who helped our mom

On Dec. 21, around noon, our 82-year-old mom was attempting to walk from her car to the RBC Royal Bank in Parksville. The roads were extremely icy and she was slipping and afraid of falling. Out of nowhere, a man appeared and assisted her to the bank. Apparently he and his wife had been inside the bank and saw mom's struggle.

After mom finished her business, this man again helped her back to her vehicle.

Mom never got his name.

Our family would like to express our profound gratitude to this gentleman for helping to keep our mom safe that day.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Rose Betsworth

Port Renfrew