Letter: Thanks to someone I have never met

This is a letter to Carter. Thank you so much for the Christmas card you made that I received last week. My wife and I get an occasional complementary lunch from the IRIS (Increasing Recreation Involving Seniors) program and your card was in my goodie bag. You don’t know me and I don’t know you. However, your greeting card — with all the effort you put into it — is beautiful. It’s people like you who are making our community a wonderful place to live. If all of us can look out for others and help them when we can, we are doing our part to build a better world. I may never know you or meet you Carter, but I want you to know I appreciate you. Thank you.

Gerry Sobie

Castlegar

Nelson Star