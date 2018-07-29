Letter: thanks to paper and community

Editor,

On behalf of the Quesnel and District Community Arts Council, we wish to thank the paper for the support provided during our recent musical theatre project, Lion King Jr.

It was a very successful and rewarding time for the 30 youth and the many, many volunteers who stepped up to create this magical event. The newspaper articles and photos as well as the social media contributions created a “buzz” about town. As a result, five shows sold out and our cast and crew were so excited to have good audiences to celebrate their hard work. The cast party was a mixture of tears and happiness, after weeks of working together to prepare the story, to make the set into a representation of Africa and to make new friends and share new experiences.

It was very exciting to work with Sarona Mynhardt and her daughter Maderi, both very professional and extremely talented, with special abilities to work with youth. They had worked together before to present this same show so were able to bring their fantastic artistic vision of costumes and sets with them to share with us and this really assisted in keeping costs down.

We were dumbfounded during ticket sales when our box with tickets and cash was stolen from one of the vendors, but our community stepped up with donations when they heard about it, so the children were unaffected by this incident. We thank all who were so generous to help us cover the costs, donated their time and expertise and supported the Arts Council in their aim to have arts and cultural activities for youth in the community.

Respectfully,

Cathy Heinzelman

Colleen Brines,

Quesnel, B.C.

