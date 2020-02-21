LETTER: Thanks to our first responders

Need to stop complaining about them and offer thanks to them all.

We hear on the news and in our personal lives “negative comments” about our Canadian police forces. Not only our local RCMP, but all across Canada.

This has me puzzled because without our laws we would be in a very sad state.

Our system of laws may not be perfect, but it is better than not having anything in place.

In fact, Canada has one of the best system of laws in the world. And we should be proud of it.

I think we need to stop complaining about them and offer thanks to them all.

Even stopping them on the street to say thank you for protecting our laws in our great communities and country.

And while we are at it; also thank First Responders.

This includes the police, fire fighting members, fire and rescue members, ambulances members, paramedics, off-shore rescue volunteers, emergency doctors and nurses.

All these people save our society from harm each and every day.

Every day our first responders face many situations that tear at their heart strings or risk their lives to protect and save us from harm.

Our local Mission paper reported one of our police officers rescuing a Canada goose and will likely stand in harm’s way to protect someone in our community on another day.

Members of our fire department risk their lives putting out fires.

All of these first responders face many different situations that help keep our community safe.

Where the heck would we be without all of them?

And last, but the least, our military. Canada is proud to have men and women risking their lives to keep our Canadian way of life “glorious and fee.”

From my point of view, we live in a great country and we should be proud and thankful to be living here.

So be respectful and courteous to all of our first responders and say thank you more often.

Carl R. Koehler

Mission

