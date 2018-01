Editor: I want to give a shout out to everyone who worked at Langley Memorial Hospital during the Christmas week. I was brought in by kind ambulance drivers on Dec. 24 in the early morning. The care on 2 North from Dr. Vu and Dr. Shirley, to all the nurses and housekeeping staff, was amazing. They did their jobs with kindness. I thank God for each one of you.

Editor: I want to give a shout out to everyone who worked at Langley Memorial Hospital during the Christmas week. I was brought in by kind ambulance drivers on Dec. 24 in the early morning. The care on 2 North from Dr. Vu and Dr. Shirley, to all the nurses and housekeeping staff, was amazing. They did their jobs with kindness. I thank God for each one of you.

Happy New Year!

Ps. I didn’t get to eat until Day 6 and I thought my beef stew and diced turnip was a banquet.

Agnes Penner,

Walnut Grove