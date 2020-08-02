LETTER: Thanks to Langley for coming to aid of fire victims

Dear Editor,
Many thanks to everyone who helped the residents of Madison Place during and after the recent catastrophic fire.
I am impressed with our Langley emergency program.
Nice to see our mayor visiting the shelter buses late that Friday night; I voted for you Val!
Special thanks to the man who drove me to London Drugs to buy a replacement walker. I am nearly helpless without one.
Also to Scott Holmes for finding me a new home so quickly, and for the Wawanesa group for handling my insurance claim so professionally.
I am happy I came home to Langley after retirement.
Patricia McGee, Langley City
