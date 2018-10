I want to thank the person that turned it in very much.

Apps on a smart phone are shown in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, November 13, 2017. Canada's push toward fifth-generation wireless technology promises network upgrades that could enable everything from powering complex new technologies to closing the digital divide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

On Friday, Oct. 12, I lost my cell phone. I checked everywhere I had been, including the Halina Centre; then looked everywhere again on Saturday, but I did not find it.

On Monday, Oct. 15, I checked at the Recreation Centre front desk. Someone had found it at the Halina Centre on Sunday and had turned it in.

I want to thank the person that turned it in very much. It is great to know that, for many people still, honesty is the best policy.

Barbara Harris