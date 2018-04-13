Don McLean

Letter: Thanks to hockey moms for Jersey Day

Plenty of jerseys were seen around town, writes a local man.

Dear Editor,

I saw a lot of sports jerseys. A great way to show support. Well done “hockey moms.”

Don McLean

Walnut Grove

