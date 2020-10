On Sept. 25, Adam Fras and I held a fundraiser for Cops for Cancer.

We didn’t have much time, but, with the help of PQB News, Bill Dean from The Lounge, the RCMP and a lot of other very kind people ,we raised more than $3,000.

And then the cheques came in the mail and I am delighted to say that we raised $5,730 for the kids with cancer.

Thank you. Thank you. You never let me down. I love this community!

Joan LeMoine

Parksville

