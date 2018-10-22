LETTER: Thanks to all who ran in election

To those that were elected, I look forward to your collective stewardship

Dear Editor:

I’d like to acknowledge all those that took a bold step and put their names forward to run in this recent election.

Politics can be a rough and tumble game and running for public office is not for the faint of heart. We’re fortunate to have had a full slate of talented people step up and place their name on a ballot.

Congratulations to all and a heartfelt thank you.

To those that were elected, I look forward to your collective stewardship and wish you all the very best in future deliberations.

In particular, I’d like to pay homage to Erin Carlson and Erin Trainer, two young women with work careers as well as very young families.

This level of commitment to civic duty is remarkable and models behaviour that is a source of inspiration for all.

I am thankful for their service and the collective energy and talent they bring to council.

All in all, I’d say the future is bright for Summerland.

Dan Dinsmore

Summerland

