LETTER: Thanks to all who helped after fall

Dear Editor:

I wish to thank all who helped me when I had a bad fall several weeks ago.

I would especially like to thank the man who helped my fried Judy get me up off the floor and backed her car down to the store entrance.

After helping me to the car, he said that I ought to go to the hospital. Looking me firmly in the eye, he said, “Go to the hospital.”

Thanks to Judy who drove me to the hospital and thanks to the great team in the E.R., especially the man who hooked up the intravenous with morphine and Gravol. Thanks also to the X-ray team who were so quick and efficient.

And thanks to Dr. Steyn who repaired my broken hip, all the nurses and therapists who got me moving and on the way home. They were kind, compassionate and firm.

God bless you all.

Sandra Johnson

Summerland