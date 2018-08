While recently attending a celebration of life, my wife had a bad fall and banged her head

Dear Editor:

While recently attending a celebration of life, my wife had a bad fall and banged her head on the floor.

I’d like to say thanks to all there for their concern. A very special thanks to those who called 911 and to those who supported her head and comforted her while waiting for the ambulance.

With gratitude.

Barry Rundle-Woolcock

Summerland

