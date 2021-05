I am so astonished at the disregard to speed limits

Thanks Tim Schewe for highlighting speeding

I just wanted Tim Schewe to know how much I appreciated his column “Drivers with no intention of slowing down”!

I am so astonished at the disregard to speed limits both within a town and on the highway, thinking “I am not hurting anyone…just going with the flow — until…then regrets come along. I do hope many are convicted by your article! Thank you,

Laura King

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen