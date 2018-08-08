LETTER: Thanks Nolan!

On July 4, 2018, our aquafit instructor did not show up and no replacement was sent.

The group was confused and disappointed until Nolan, an 18-year-old lifeguard, stepped up and stated that he would teach us even though he had never taught an aquafit class before.

He put on his music and away we went. Upper body, lower body and core muscles were exercised in the scorching noon-day sun.

He showed initiative, leadership and athletic skills. One could see he enjoyed teaching us and did so with enthusiasm and a smile.

Brilliant and well done, Nolan! Thanks for caring about our mostly seniors’ aquafit class.

–Adele McKeegan, Agassiz