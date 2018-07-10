Letter: Thanks for the wonderful tribute

I am writing to comment on the eloquent tribute (by Simo Korpisto) to John Myndzak.

I am writing to comment on the eloquent tribute (by Simo Korpisto) to John Myndzak: a man whose career spanned 40 years and who was responsible for maintaining the ice at the Civic Arena.

So often the people that do jobs such as this are invisible — taken for granted in the way that we take electricity, clean water and a safe city for granted.

Kudos to Mr. Korpisto for making John visible by taking the time to write such a wonderful letter.

Thank you to John for a job well done. I wish you a long and happy retirement.

Shelley Larkin