Dear Editor:

Every year the roundabouts and medians in Summerland are planted with lovely flowers.

The annuals are varied each year, but the colours and designs are always eye-catching and they remain beautiful all season long. Whenever I pass them, they make me feel happy.

Thank you, employees of Summerland! What a great job you do.

Cheryl Hampson

Summerland

Summerland Review