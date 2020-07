Who do we thank for the beautiful benches that have been placed at viewpoints on the Rail Trail and John’s Walk?

These are very well used walking areas, enjoyed by bikers, walkers, dog walkers alike.

I would like to thank you so much, on behalf of everyone who enjoys the magnificent vistas from the benches.

Joan Kelly

Nelson

Editor’s note: The benches on the rail trail were installed by the Regional District of Central Kootenay and those on John’s Walk by the City of Nelson.

Nelson Star