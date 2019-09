Dear Editor:

The town of Summerland should give Therese Washtock a very large hand of applause for the super job she did of decorating our town for the Summerland Fall Fair and the fall season.

She did a remarkable job.

Thank you, Therese.

Maryan Dennison

Summerland

