Letter: Thanks for service to community, Mayor Schaffer

Editor: We have been very fortunate to have had Mayor Ted Schaffer for these past few years.

We have seen the gradual transformation of Langley City into a dream destination, soon to be achieved.

The work and effort his team have put into the improvement of our city has been so very apparent.

It is extremely refreshing to see an elected official being more concerned with the job he is doing than his political future.

Kudos to Francis Cheung as well, Langley’s city administrator.

Thanks again, Mayor Schaffer, for your dedicated service to our city and enjoy your retirement, sir.

Lynne and Marie Smith,

Langley City