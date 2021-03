Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Dear Editor:

Thank you family and friends for the complete surprise on my birthday. The drive-by and lovely greetings were so much fun.

This is something I will remember forever.

Ann Kemp

Summerland

