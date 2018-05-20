LETTER: Thanks for maintenance at cemetery

Peach Orchard Cemetery has improved so much

Dear Editor:

My husband and I were at Peach Orchard Cemetery the other day and noticed a woman from the corporation tending the new garden there. I chatted with her for a few moments.

I commented on the beautiful garden and the wonderful maintenance that has been done there.

Apparently, she (and some summer workers) did the work. Well, I must say it has improved so much and we want to thank her and the other workers on a job well done.

Thank you so much! It is so nice to see the cemetery so well maintained.

Mary Barkwill

Summerland

