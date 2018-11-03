LETTER: Thanks for help with Summerland Howloween Parade

Dear Editor:

A big thank you should go out to all those involved in the very successful Annual Summerland Howloween Parade.

At the end of the parade, children enjoyed hot chocolate, courtesy of Dan Bigelow of Nesters Market. The wonderful cookies they munched on were supplied by James who is floor manager of the IGA. Back in Line Therapy owned by Julie Patton put out a ton of good candy, and it was good too.

Granny’s Fruit Stand supplied a big box of apples for those who can’t do too much sugar.

Guardian Pharmacy provided the insurance.

An extra big thank you is due to Casey Campbell whose vintage pickup truck carried Alpha Woldenga and his disc jockey music system.

Without this and the use of a generator from Summerland Rentals there would have been silence instead of the fantastic music of “Thriller” by Michael Jackson which allowed the Summerland School of Dance to thrill the spectators along the route.

Many thanks must go to Amanda Frankham, owner of the dance school, who teaches the dancers the Thriller routine each year.

The two children from the dance school who carried the parade banner helped to make the parade successful by showing the spectators what that scary, noisy crowd was coming up Main Street at Four in the afternoon.

Something new to the parade was the van from the Summerland Asset Development Initiative. The dressed-up driver was Alyson Lindsay who made sure her crew of ghouls and goblins handed out candy from baskets that they carried with them along the route.

Thanks are no doubt are due to the members of Kiwanis who came out to help move barriers and make sure children got into the parade lineup.

Judy Lunn and Paul Lindsay handed out the munchies at the end. The clown that went around talking to children to find out if they were enjoying themselves was played by Irene Covey.

This annual parade will be taken over by Kiwanis in the future and I’m sure they will do a good job.

Dave Simpson

Summerland

