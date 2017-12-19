Letter: Thanks for help making library programs a success

Editor: Thank you very much to you and your staff for your help in promoting the library programs and other community events throughout the year.

Our all events were very successful and that was not possible without your help.

Just an example from a recent program — we had a great turn out at our annual ‘Christmas Cheer.’

Around 200 people attended the celebration and enjoyed Christmas stories from around the world, getting the picture taken with a Christmas background with the help of green screen, colouring and crafts, listening to seasonal music, and refreshments.

Overall, it was well attended, well received, and very much appreciated.

And that level of success was not possible if the local newspapers would have not informed people through their papers. Please accept my heartfelt thanks for everything.

Wishing you all a Christmas filled with all the wonderful things this special season brings, and a very Happy New Year that’s sparkling with fun, bursting with joy and cracking with laughter.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Sarwan Randhawa,

Community Librarian, Township of Langley