LETTER: Thanks for creating memorable experience for seniors

I would like to give a shout-out to Jeannine and Mandy at West Coast Recreation Day Programs in Parksville. What a wonderful, heartwarming experience we have had.

My mom is 93 years young with some cognitive decline and mobility issues, but is still living at home with some supports. What she was missing was social interaction with her peers.

In this program mom is greeted with smiles and hugs, hot tea and conversations with people experiencing similar issues. Each day they begin with fun, gentle exercises and then move into craft creations, singing songs, baking, sharing stories or playing a variety of fun games. Mom also loves the delicious lunches and snacks provided, and at the end of the day she hops into my car with a smile and usually says “What a nice day. I hope I get to go next week.”

The bonus is respite for me, but what a joy to see mom smiling and laughing and looking forward to the next session.

Valerie Hadley

Qualicum Bay