LETTER: Thanks for caring service

Dear Editor:

In March we lost our brother Jackie Moore, and thus contacted Brenda Hamilton at the Providence Funeral Chapel.

Who knew the many, many details that needed to be addressed when planning an informal reception?

Our family is so very grateful to Brenda for her caring expertise, her attention to detail, her understanding ways. She gave us and Jackie the most thoughtful parting gift.

Throughout the week. Brenda was available to guide us, and while working together we became very impressed with her devotion to the community of Summerland.

The town is very fortunate that a person of this caliber is so involved and we as a family were very fortunate for her assistance to us.

To Brenda and her staff-a huge thank you from the Moore family.

Linda Moore

Victoria