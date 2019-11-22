LETTER: Thanks, Chilliwack council – but what about the pipeline?

My sincerest thank-you to Mayor Popove and councillors for their work on the web of trails that help people connect to and recharge in nature, including the Vedder Rotary Loop Trail.

I’m also grateful for city investments in the Browne Creek and Peach Creek Wetlands and salmon spawning areas, and the precious biodiversity they support, that run alongside the Rotary Trail. I’m grateful you are hosting the 2020 Cities Fit for Children Summit, and have shown commitment to making connections to the natural environment as well as creating conditions for their children and youth to thrive.

With these many thanks, there is one ask: Are you doing everything you can to protect this environment and the people who not only enjoy it, but rely on it for life and livelihood from the Trans Mountain expansion pipeline project?

Molly Armstrong