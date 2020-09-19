LETTER: Thanks, best wishes to Longmuirs

With some sadness, but much gratitude, I want to publicly say a big thank you and best wishes to Kim and Randy Longmuir.

With some sadness, but much gratitude, I want to publicly say a big thank you and best wishes to Kim and Randy Longmuir.

As Arrowsmith Community Recreation Association (ACRA) employees the duo has been the secret to the success of many community events in the more rural areas of District 69.

From Family Day celebrations, through drop in volleyball, music and cooking classes, walking clubs, to the Coombs Candywalk.

By taking on the paperwork and less glamorous volunteer needs Kim and Randy have enabled many vibrant and unique events for our RDN residents to be involved in.

As the pair move on to new personal volunteer activities in our communities they leave big shoes to fill. Their calm problem-solving, ability to bring together community partners, endurance through tedious setup and cleanup and big smiles are greatly appreciated and will be missed.

Thank you, Kim and Randy! Your hard work has made our community a better place.

Jennah Stavroff

Whiskey Creek

