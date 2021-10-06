LETTER: Thankful for help from Castlegar Rebels players

Thank you Castlegar Rebels and Kathleen Zubick for setting up wood stacking for Inga Lamont (my mother-in-law).

My father-in-law recently passed away in May. Every year the family gets together to stack grandma and grandpas wood for the winter. This year we are all years older and nursing injuries and unsure how we were going to get it done for her. I reached out to Kathleen to see if the Rebels could be of assistance. They came through with helping hands.

We are ever so grateful for community-minded young men who would spend a few hours on a Saturday afternoon helping mom out.

Cym Lamont

Castlegar BC

Castlegar News