LETTER: Thank you to staff at Eden Care

I am sending out a really big “thank you” to Joseph and all the staff at Eden Care Home in Chilliwack.

You all have taken such great care and showed much kindness and compassion to my brother, Gerry Williams during his four-month stay there and to his wife, Sharon, during her visits. We all hope and pray he is as well cared for and loved in his new care home in Abbotsford.

Margaret Butcher

