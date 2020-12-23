LETTER: Thank you to Quesnel Tour of Lights organizers and participants

Editor,
It was almost Christmas and hardly any snow, and I had a hard time feeling any Christmas spirit until Sunday, Dec. 20 when we were at the light show at the West Fraser Timber Park.
It was a fantastic show far beyond my expectation. The traffic flow was well organized, and when we entered the park, I could not believe my eyes. Trucks were not trucks anymore — they were illustrations of a happy Christmas story.
My congratulations to the organizers and people who decorated their trucks. It made me feel proud to be a Quesnel citizen, and it lifted my spirit.
Judy and I would like to wish everybody the best Christmas possible, and let us do all we can to get the COVID-19 monster under control in 2021 to make it a real Happy New Year.
Bert de Vink
Quesnel, B.C.
