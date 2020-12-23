LETTER: Thank you to Quesnel Tour of Lights organizers and participants

Bert de Vink says the Deck the Big Rigs event lifted his spirits, made him proud to live in Quesnel

The Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce’s Deck the Big Rigs Tour of Lights drive-thru Christmas display drew a great number of participants and viewers Sunday, Dec. 20 at the West Fraser Timber Park. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Editor,

It was almost Christmas and hardly any snow, and I had a hard time feeling any Christmas spirit until Sunday, Dec. 20 when we were at the light show at the West Fraser Timber Park.

It was a fantastic show far beyond my expectation. The traffic flow was well organized, and when we entered the park, I could not believe my eyes. Trucks were not trucks anymore — they were illustrations of a happy Christmas story.

My congratulations to the organizers and people who decorated their trucks. It made me feel proud to be a Quesnel citizen, and it lifted my spirit.

Judy and I would like to wish everybody the best Christmas possible, and let us do all we can to get the COVID-19 monster under control in 2021 to make it a real Happy New Year.

Bert de Vink

Quesnel, B.C.

