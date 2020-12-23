LETTER: Thank you to Quesnel Tour of Lights organizers and participants

The Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce’s Deck the Big Rigs Tour of Lights drive-thru Christmas display drew a great number of participants and viewers Sunday, Dec. 20 at the West Fraser Timber Park. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Editor,

It was almost Christmas and hardly any snow, and I had a hard time feeling any Christmas spirit until Sunday, Dec. 20 when we were at the light show at the West Fraser Timber Park.

It was a fantastic show far beyond my expectation. The traffic flow was well organized, and when we entered the park, I could not believe my eyes. Trucks were not trucks anymore — they were illustrations of a happy Christmas story.

My congratulations to the organizers and people who decorated their trucks. It made me feel proud to be a Quesnel citizen, and it lifted my spirit.

Judy and I would like to wish everybody the best Christmas possible, and let us do all we can to get the COVID-19 monster under control in 2021 to make it a real Happy New Year.

Bert de Vink

Quesnel, B.C.

