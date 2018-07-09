Letter: Thank you to Polson Avengers

Re: Polson Avengers
To the people who are criticizing the fantastic job Kai Eli and his friends are doing cleaning up Vernon….give your head a shake.
These young people have jobs and lives yet chose to take the time to clean up the horrible messes at our parks and public areas.
We as a community should be very grateful. They were even at Polson Park on Canada Day. I have never seen the park so clean. The ladies and I who had the Canadian Cancer Society tent there really appreciated the needle-free environment.
If you have the energy to criticize….you have the energy to help them out.
Thank you Polson Avengers.
Sharon Bennett