LETTER: Thank you to all who made Canada Day a success

Wasn’t that a party?

Let’s give everyone that was involved with the events that helped to celebrate Canada Day a big, big thank you.

It is a combination of many folks that contribute to making the Town of Sidney so proud. Accolades to the Peninsula Celebrations Society who organize the parade and family fun fair, the Sidney Business Improvement Area (BIA) with their street market, the Town’s fireworks display, the Fire Department’s open house and the many many organizations who also volunteer their time to make the weekend so successful.

A special thanks to the financial support that these organizations receive from sponsors. Events like this would not be possible without their contributions.

And what would we do without the Public Works Department? They provide safety to the parade, pick up all the garbage and keep our streets and parks looking beautiful. To all the volunteers, give yourself a pat on the back.

Joan Beattie

Sidney