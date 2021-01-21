letter

LETTER: Thank you Mayor McCormick

A second home owner appreciates Mayor's comments

Dear Mayor McCormick,

Thank you for the messages that you have been delivering about your community. At the start of covid we decided that we would like a place to go where we could escape our regular routine so we purchased a place in Kimberley. It has been a great place for us to visit. Although the shutdown of the chair during our last visit wasn’t a pleasant surprise, we’ve found ways to enjoy our place and the areas around town while still respecting the protocols and the community. I personally have a sense of pride and enjoy investing in the community that my kids now call a second home and I’m looking forward to doing that for many years to come. Thanks again. It is very much appreciated!

Rob Baillargeon, P. Eng

Cenovus Energy

