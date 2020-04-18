LETTER: Thank you, front line workers

Mark Fisher of Agassiz thanks those working during the COVID-19 pandemic

Dear Editor:

I love the fact that at 7 p.m., so many of us across this great land show our appreciation for our health care and front line workers.

We have family in this service . God bless them! Our tax dollars pay these heroes. Our tax dollars pay for their protective gear. Our tax dollars pay for the equipment that will be needed to keep you and your love ones alive.

Please do not hire people who want cash only. They are stealing from all Canadians, and so are you!

Mark Fisher

Agassiz

