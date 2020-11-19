LETTER: Thank you from the Summerland Legion

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Dear Editor:

I am writing on behalf of the Summerland Legion.

Remembrance Day was different and difficult this year. Instead of the usual ceremony at the cenotaph, we conducted a small ceremony at the flag poles in front of the branch. The luncheon for veterans was unfortunately cancelled on request of the provincial health officer.

Despite these changes, Summerlanders honoured our veterans in their own ways. Hundreds placed poppies on the cenotaph. Someone left dozens of small rocks painted with pictures of poppies and crosses.

Pilots flew over at 11 a.m. on Remembrance Day. Dozens of community members helped the Legion place candles on the graves of veterans in Canyon View Cemetery. Someone placed a poppy on all 74 veterans’ graves at the Anglican Cemetery on Giants Head Road.

The poppy trays in local businesses seemed to collect the same amount of donations as in a normal year.

The Legion is grateful for these efforts honouring the veterans, past and present, in our town. Summerland should be proud.

John Dorn

Summerland Legion

Summerland Review