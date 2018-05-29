LETTER: Thank you from ORCA for Mother’s Day run

The ORCA race committee wanted to comment about our Mother's Day race. We had 460 entries, 85 volunteers and hundreds of spectators. Thank you volunteers, sponsors and PQB News for the fabulous support. We could not host this great fundraiser without you. Last year we donated $6,000 to Haven Society from profits including $1,000 from racers themselves.

We have done our best to notify everyone by placing two ads in the PQB News along with information articles before the race. We were interviewed on both 88.5 and 99.9 as well as the many ads they did on our behalf. We also placed a sign at Plummer and 19A notifying San Pareil residents of the time and date of the interruption. For a week before the race, it is advertised on the Parksville Community Park sign and a couple of days before race day two of our club members hand delivered a written notice to the businesses and home owners along the route.

On race day there are many “race in progress” signs on the route and we hire professional traffic control for the critical traffic interruption spots. Despite all that, it is impossible to not have traffic interruptions as the runners cross intersections safely. We thank the residents along Pioneer Crescent and the neighbourhood of San Pareil for their patience and for moving your vehicles off the street during the race.

2018 marked the ninth running of the race since 2010 after being part of the Island Series road races from 1983-2006. Since 2013 it takes place annually on Mother’s Day.

There is something about Mother’s Day that brings out a predominantly female participation with 80 per cent of the racers female. We think we are doing something right.

Barry Carr, Team ORCA

Parksville